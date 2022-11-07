Tamil Nadu Board class 10th and 12th examination date released at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination dates for the 2023. Candidates can download the exam date from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Along with the class 10th and 12th exam date sheet, TNDGE has released the class 11th date sheet.

The TN 10th classexams will be held from April 6 to April 20, 2023, according to the exam timetable. The 2023 TN 11th class exams will take place from March 14 to April 5. While the TN 12th class exams will take place between March 13 and April 3, 2022. The TN +2, +1, and SSLC examination will commence on 10: 15 am and will end at 1: 15 pm.

TN Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table: How to download

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the press release tab

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the pdf.

