Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Tata Innovation Fellowship registration open, here’s how to apply
employment news

Tata Innovation Fellowship registration open, here’s how to apply

Applications are invited for Tata Innovation Fellowship. The amount of the fellowship is Rs. 25,000 per month in addition to regular salary from the host institute.
Tata Innovation Fellowship registration open, here’s how to apply
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:57 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology has invited applications for the Tata Innovation Fellowship to recognize and reward scientists with outstanding track record in Biological sciences/Biotechnology to find innovative solutions to major problems in health care, agriculture, environment and other allied areas related to life sciences and Biotechnology.

The amount of the fellowship is Rs. 25,000 per month in addition to regular salary from the host institute. Candidates would also receive an annual contingency grant of Rs. 6 lakh.

Fellowship details, application forms

Candidates have to fill and submit the application forms, in the prescribed format available on DBT website on or before November 30. 

“Application (one hard copy) duly forwarded by the competent authority of host Institute should be sent to Dr. Deo Prakash Chaturvedi, Scientist-C, Room No 814, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Floor, Block-2, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003, not later than November 30, 2021,” the official notification reads.

“Soft copy of application in the prescribed proforma should be mandatorily submitted online through DBT ePromis portal (url: http://www.dbtepromis.gov.in or http://www.dbtepromis.nic.in) on or before 30th November, 2021,” it has added.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
research fellowship
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSESSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Final results declared for all 16 subjects

CGPSC to recruit 641 Medical Specialist posts, registration begins on November 11

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 7858 posts on ibps.in

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 73 posts on boat-srp.com
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP