Telangana to deploy medical professionals on contract basis, apply now

Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana has invited application from Medical professionals I.e., doctors, nurses, and Lab Technicians ( including Retired Medical Professionals) for deployment on contract basis.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana has invited application from Medical professionals I.e., doctors, nurses, and Lab Technicians ( including Retired Medical Professionals) for deployment on contract basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana.

The last date to apply is May 22.

Consolidated remuneration per month:

1) Medical officer- specialist 1,00,000,

2) Medical Officer- MBBS 40,000

3) Medical Officer - Ayush 35,000,

4) Staff Nurse-23,000,

5) Lab Technician-17,000

For Retired Government Medical Professionals higher of the following will be extended. Consolidated remuneration given above, or last pay drawn minus current pension.

How to apply:

Visit the official website of the Department of Health and Family Welfare at https://odls.telangana.gov.in/medicalrecruitment/Home.aspx

Enter all the required details

Click on the Register button

Your application will be submitted successfully

Note: The district of deployment of the Medical Professional will be as per the preference indicated in the application

