Telangana TS Police Constable hall tickets 2022 released on tslprb.in

TS Police Constable Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released TS Police Constable hall ticket 2022 for the written exam. Candidates who have applied for direct recruitment of 15644 vacancies in SCT PC Civil and/or equivalent posts, 63 vacancies of Transport Constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constables can download their hall tickets or admit cards from tslprb.in.

The preliminary written exam will be held on August 28 from 10 am to 1 pm at 1601 test centers. A total of 6,61,196 candidates have applied for these posts.

Candidates whose hall tickets could not be downloaded can send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact TSLPRB on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

“After downloading the Hall Tickets, Candidates shall take a printout of the same, preferably on A4 size paper on both the sides (so that the Hall Ticket as well as Important Instructions are available on a single sheet paper). Though it is not mandatory to take the printout in colour, printout taken in colour nevertheless provides better visibility when compared to monochrome (black and white) printout,” reads the notification.

"Once the printout is taken, Candidates have to affix (with gum / adhesive – do not use staples / pins) their passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with their Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail," it adds.

TS Police constable admit card download link

