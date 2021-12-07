Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / THDC India Limited invites applications for apprenticeship
employment news

THDC India Limited invites applications for apprenticeship

THDC India Limited has invited applications till December 29 to offer 47 apprenticeships.
THDC India Limited invites applications for apprenticeship(HT)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

THDC India Limited has invited applications to offer apprenticeship. A total of 47 apprenticeships are on offer. “It is mandatory for candidates to enroll themselves in the new apprenticeship portal (www.apprenticeshipindia.org) and mention the number in the application. Without registration number no candidates will be engaged as apprenticeship trainee,” THDC India Limited has said in the job notification.

Apprenticeship details

The last date to register for this apprenticeship is December 29.

Only candidates who have Uttarakhand Domicile are eligible to apply.

THDC India Limited apprenticeship details

  • Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA): 6 posts
  • Stenographer/Secretarial Assistant: 5 posts
  • Draughtsman (Civil): 5 posts
  • Wireman: 6 posts
  • Fitter: 5 posts
  • Electrician: 7 posts
  • Electronics Mechanic: 5 posts
  • Mechanic (Earth Moving Machinery): 1 post
  • Mechanic (R&M of Heavy Vehicle): 2 posts
  • Plumber: 5 posts

10th pass and ITI passed (regular Candidate) in the year 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 are eligible to apply for apprenticeship.

“There will be no interview, the eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in respective trades i.e. ITI examination. (In case the marks obtained by the candidates are same, then candidate of higher age will be given preference),” THDC India Limited has informed candidates.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apprentice
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP