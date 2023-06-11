THDC India Limited has invited applications from candidates for Junior Engineer Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of THDC India Limited at thdc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 181 posts in the organization.

THDC India Limited JE Trainee Recruitment 2023: Apply for 181 posts at thdc.co.in

The registration process started on June 9 and will end on June 30, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have 3 years full time regular diploma/ 2 years of lateral entry in relevant branch of Engineering recognized by respective State Board of Technical Education/ Examination and /or State Departments/ Directorates of Technical Education and All the India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) with minimum of 65% marks for General/ EWS/ OBC (NCL) candidates and Pass Marks for SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process of candidates will be based on their performance in their computer based test. The computer based test will be given 85 percent weightage and interaction/ viva will be given 15% weightage. The exam duration will be for 180 minutes.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹600/- shall be payable by candidates belonging to General/EWS/ OBC(NCL) category through online mode. No fees for SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of THDC.

