TIFR Clerk Trainee Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for 10 posts
TIFR will recruit candidates for Clerk Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on February 17, 2022. 
Published on Feb 12, 2022 11:56 AM IST
New Delhi

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, TIFR will conduct walk in interview for Clerk Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on February 17, 2022. Candidates can check the official notification through the official site of TIFR on tifr.res.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organization. 

Candidates are requested to follow covid safety measures. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the Institute premises without proper mask. Please bring clipboard for holding the written test paper, writing pen, drinking water and hand sanitizer. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should have graduation degree from a recognised University/ Institute. The age limit should be below 28 years of age. Candidates with Graduation in Commerce from a recognized University / Institute will be preferred.

Venue 

Eligible candidates are requested to apply online and bring their online application form along with original & copies of certificates and appear for walk-in-selection at 09.00 a.m. on February 17, 2022 at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, 1 Homi Bhabha Road, Navy Nagar, Colaba, Mumbai 400 005. Candidates will not be allowed after 9:00 am.

