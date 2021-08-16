TJEE 2021 admit card released at tbjee.nic.in, direct link to get hall ticket

The Directorate of Higher Education, Tripura has released the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the TJEE 2021 examination can download their admit card online at tbjee.nic.in.

The board will conduct the TJEE 2021 examination on August 24, 2021. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card along with on the day of examination or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download the TJEE Admit card 2021

TJEE Admit card 2021 How to download

Visit the official website at

Click on the link that reads Download Admit Card for TJEE-2021

Key in your credentials and login

The TJEE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.