Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TJEE 2021 admit card released at tbjee.nic.in, direct link to get hall ticket
employment news

TJEE 2021 admit card released at tbjee.nic.in, direct link to get hall ticket

TJEE admit card 2021 released at tbjee.nic.in, here’s a direct link to download hall ticket 
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:18 PM IST
TJEE results 2021(Screengrab)

The Directorate of Higher Education, Tripura has released the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the TJEE 2021 examination can download their admit card online at tbjee.nic.in.

The board will conduct the TJEE 2021 examination on August 24, 2021. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card along with on the day of examination or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download the TJEE Admit card 2021

TJEE Admit card 2021 How to download

Visit the official website at

Click on the link that reads Download Admit Card for TJEE-2021

Key in your credentials and login

The TJEE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tjee hall tickets
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP