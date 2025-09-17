Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, TLSPRB has released recruitment notification for drivers and shramik posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TLSPRB at tgprb.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1743 posts in the organisation. TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Notification for 1743 Drivers and Shramiks released at tgprb.in, check here

The registration process will commence on October 8 and will conclude on October 28, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Drivers in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation: 1000 posts

2. Shramiks in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation: 743 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Drivers: Candidates who want to apply for the post must have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as on 1st July 2025.Must have attained the age of 22 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years as on 1st July, 2025.

Shramiks: Candidates must have passed ITI in Mechanic (Diesel / Motor Vehicle) or Sheet Metal / MVBB or Fitter or Auto Electrician / Electrician or Painter or Welder or Cutting and Sewing / Upholster or Millwright Mechanic or Centre of Excellence equivalent in respective trade as on 1st July 2025. Must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years as on 1st July, 2025.

Application Fee

The fee for Driver posts is ₹300/- for SC and ST Local Candidates of Telangana and ₹600/- for others. For Shramik posts, the fee is ₹400/- for others and ₹200/- for SC and ST Local Candidates of Telangana. The fee can be paid by using Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or any other mode to be made available on the TSLPRB Website. For more related details candidates can check the official website.