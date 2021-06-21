TMC Recruitment: Walk-in-interview on June 22 for JE, technician & other posts

Homi Bhabha cancer Hospital Sangrur of Tata Memorial center has invited candidates for walk in interview for the various posts of Junior Engineer, Technician, and other posts on contract basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on June 22 between 9.30 am to 11.30am at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Civil Hospital, campus Hospital Sangrur. The notification is available on the official website. https://tmc.gov.in/m_events/Events/JobVacancies

TMC Recruitment Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Junior engineer (Mechanical), 1 vacancy for the post of Junior engineer (Electrical), 3 vacancies for the post of Electrical Technician, 2 vacancies for the post of Mechanical Technician, 1 vacancy for the post of Plumber cum Mason and 3 vacancies for the post of Helper.

TMC Recruitment Eligibility criteria:

For the post of Junior engineer( Electrical) candidate should have done diploma in Electrical Engineering with three years of post qualification experience.

For the post of Junior engineer (Mechanical) candidates should have done diploma in Mechanical Engineering with three years of post qualification experience

For Electrical Technician : Candidates should posses ITI Electrician with NCTVT with three years post experience.

For Mechanical Technician: Candidates should posses ITI Mechanical with NCTVT with three years of Post experience.

For plumber cum mason candidate should be SSC ITI Plumbing 2 year full time course from Government recognized institute with three years of experience after ITI or two years after ITI plus NCTVT in plumbing and civil maintenance work in Industry/commercial establishment/Hospitals.

For the post of Helper candidates should have done (10+2) with at least one year experience in the relevant field.

For age limit and other details check the notification on the official website at https://tmc.gov.in/m_events/Events/JobVacancies.