TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 174 field assistant posts

TN MRB recruitment 2022: Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), Tamil Nadu has invited online applications from candidates for recruitment to the posts of field assistant in Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service. Eligible candidates, who want to apply for the mentioned posts, can submit online application form through the official website of TN MRB on mrb.tn.gov.in. The last date to submit online application form is February 2, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 174 posts of field assistant in Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service. The rule of reservation of appointments is applicable for this recruitment and the Distribution of vacancies will be announced later.

Pay scale:

The pay scale is ₹18,200 – 57,900 (Pay Matrix Level - 5).

Age limit:

As on July 1, 2022, for candidates belonging to all categories, the minimum age should have been 18 years, while the maximum age of candidates belonging to SC/ST/SCA/BC / BCM /MBC & DNC should have been 59 years and 32 years for candidates belonging to OC category.

For candidates belonging to differently abled person, the minimum age should be18 years, while the maximum age of candidates belonging to SC/ST/SCA/BC / BCM /MBC & DNC should be 59 years and 42 years for candidates belonging to OC category.

For candidates belonging to destitute widow, the minimum age should have been 18 years, while the maximum age of candidates belonging to SC/ST/SCA/BC/BCM/MBC & DNC should have been 59 years.

(Check detailed notification)

Educational qualification:

Candidates must have passed plus-two examination. Candidates must possess certificate in medical laboratory technology course (one year duration course) undergone in any institution recognized by the Director of Medical Education and must have a good physique, good vision and capacity to do outdoor work.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications before applying for the given posts.