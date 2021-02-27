Home / Education / Employment News / TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1598 vacancies notified, check details
employment news

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1598 vacancies notified, check details

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before April 25, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:12 AM IST
TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021.(HT file)

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board on Friday released an official notification for the recruitment of Special Teacher on its official website. The online registration process will commence on March 31, 2021.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before April 25, 2021.

The board will conduct the written recruitment examination on August 27, 2021.

"The written examination will consist of a single paper of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration with 95 MCQs. Each question carries one mark,' reads the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1598 vacancies, out of which, 801 vacancies are for Physical Education Teacher, 365 for Art Master, 341 for Craft Instructor(sewing), and 91 for Music Teacher.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of 500. For SC, SCA, ST, and Person with Disability candidates, the registration fee is 250.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1598 vacancies notified, check details

UPSC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for various posts notified, check details

DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download

RBI Grade B admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

Aspirants applying for the TN TRB Teacher recruitment 2021 should have passed Higher Secondary (Class XII or its equivalent) exam with at least 50% marks from the recognized board.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tn trb tn trb recruitment job notification
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP