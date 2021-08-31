Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TNPSC assistant public prosecutor recruitment 2021: Apply on or before Sept 24

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade-II in Prosecution Department included in the Tamil Nadu General Service.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade-II in Prosecution Department included in the Tamil Nadu General Service. The application forms are available online and the last date to fill and submit the forms is September 24.

A total of 50 vacancies will be filled for which B.L. degree holders, being a member of the Bar and having active practice in ‘criminal courts’ for a period of not less than five years are eligible. Candidates should not have completed 34 years of age and should have adequate knowledge of Tamil.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary test, a main test and an interview. “Final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants in the main written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. Applicant’s appearance in the main written examination and oral test is compulsory,” the Commission has said.

The preliminary exam will be held on November 6.

