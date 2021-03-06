Home / Education / Employment News / TNPSC CES Recruitment 2021: 537 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
employment news

TNPSC CES Recruitment 2021: 537 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

TNPSC CES Examination 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TNPSC CES examination 2021 online at tnpsc.gov.in on or before April 4, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:40 PM IST
TNPSC CES Examination 2021:.(PTI file)

TNPSC CES Examination 2021: The Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission (TNPSC) on Friday invited online applications for the Combined Engineering Subordinate (CES) Services Examination 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TNPSC CES examination 2021 online at tnpsc.gov.in on or before April 4, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 537 vacancies, out of which, 348 vacancies are for Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department, 177 for Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department, 5 for Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department, and one for Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department.

The commission will conduct the TNPSC CES examination on June 6, 2021. Paper 1 (subject paper) is scheduled to be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, while Paper 2 (general studies) will be held from 3 to 5 pm.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department: A candidate applying for the position should have a Diploma in Civil Engineering or its equivalent from any University or Institution awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training of the concerned State Government.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC Recruitment 2021: 30 vacancies for various posts notified, check details

IIM Udaipur placements: 322 students get offer from over 100 companies

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: More than 1800 vacancies notified for various posts

Firm Vahan says placed 1 lakh blue, grey collared workers through WhatsApp API

Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department: Aspirants applying for the position must have a diploma in Civil Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu, or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Director-General of Employment and Training, Government of India, or by the All India Council for Technical Education OR Diploma in Architectural Assistantship awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu or its equivalent qualification.

Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department: A candidate must possess a Minimum General Educational Qualification and a Diploma in Handloom Technology obtained from the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Salem or Varanasi or from any other recognized Institute of Handloom Technology.

OR

Diploma in Textile Manufacture obtained from the Technological Diploma Examination Board, Madras or the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu.

Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department: Candidates applying for the position must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tnpsc notification
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP