TNPSC CSSSE 2021: Registration begins on tnpsc.gov.in, details here

TNPSC begins registration process for Combined Statistical Subordinate Service Examination. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in. 
Published on Oct 21, 2021 04:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has started the registration process for TNPSC CSSSE 2021 on October 20, 2021. Candidates who have to apply for Combined Statistical Subordinate Service Examination can apply online through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till November 19, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 193 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of vacancies 
Computer–cum-vaccine store keeper 30 Posts 
Block Health Statistician 161 Posts 
Statistical Assistant 2 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the complete educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam. Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Written Examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments, a tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced in the Commission‟s website. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method.

Application Fees

Candidates of general category will have to pay 150/- as registration fees and 100/- as examination fees. One Time Registration is valid for five years from the date of registration. The Examination fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment. 

