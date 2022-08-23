TNPSC Group 5 recruitment 2022: Apply for ASO and Assistant posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Section Officer/ Assistant in Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service under Group 5. The application has been started from today, August 23 and the last date for the submission of application form is September 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can edit their applications from September 26 to September 29. The written examination will be held on December 18.

TNPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 161 vacancies of which 74 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department), 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Finance Department), 49 vacancies are for the post of Assistant in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department), and 9 vacancies are for the post of Assistant in Secretariat (Finance Department).

TNPSC recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years as on July 1.

TNPSC recruitment application fee: The registration fee of the candidates should be ₹150 and the examination fee should be ₹100.

Direct link to apply

TNPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Go to TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “ GROUP-V.A POSTS OF ASSISTANT SECTION OFFICER / ASSISTANT IN SECRETARIAT-RECRUITMENT BY TRANSFER (TAMIL NADU SECRETARIAT SERVICE) (Notification)”

Click on Apply Online

Fill the application form and submit

Take a printout for future reference.