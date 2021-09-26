Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TNPSC invites applications for Architectural Asst/ Planning Asst post
employment news

TNPSC invites applications for Architectural Asst/ Planning Asst post

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the post of Architectural Assistant / Planning Assistant included in the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 10:28 AM IST
TNPSC invites applications for Architectural Asst/ Planning Asst post

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the post of Architectural Assistant / Planning Assistant included in the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for submission of the forms is October 23.

Apply online

A total of 4 positions will be filled.

Candidates who have a degree of master of town planning, a degree in civil engineering, a degree in architecture or Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners of India or Institute of Architects of India or An A.M.I.E (Civil) which is Associate Member of the Institute of Engineers (India).

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview. The written exam will be held on January 8, 2022, at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Salem, Thanjavur, and Vellore cities.

“The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. Applicant's appearance in the written examination and oral test is compulsory. The applicant who has not appeared for any of the subjects in the written examination or Oral Test will not be considered for selection, even if he/she secures the minimum qualifying marks for selection,” the Commission has said.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tnpsc notification tnpsc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

APPSC to recruit 151 medical officers in AYUSH department

TISS Recruitment 2021: Apply for LDC and other posts on tiss.edu

IREL Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for 54 Trainee and other posts 

BPSC 67th Exam 2021: Notification released, registration to begin on Sept 30
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP