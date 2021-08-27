TNPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 50 posts of assistant public prosecutor

TNPSC recruitment 2021: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for the post of assistant public prosecutor, grade-II in prosecution department. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the mentioned post through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is September 24, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 50 posts of assistant public prosecutor, grade-II in prosecution department included in the Tamil Nadu General Service.

The TNPSC preliminary examination for the post of assistant public prosecutor, grade-II is scheduled to be held on November 6, 2021. The main written examination for the mentioned post will be announced later.

Eligibility criteria for TNPSC recruitment 2021:

As on August 25, 2021, candidates should have bachelor of law or its equivalent qualification awarded by any University or Institution recognized by the UGC. Candidates must be a member of the Bar and must possess adequate knowledge of Tamil. Candidates must have had active practice in criminal courts for a period of not less than five years.

TNPSC recruitment 2021: Age Limit

As on July 1, 2021, there is no age limit for candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC(V)s, MBCs and DNCs, MBCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories. Candidates not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC(V)s, MBCs and DNCs, MBCs BC(OBCM)s and BCMs should not have completed 34 years.

Explanation: No maximum age limit shall mean that the applicants should not have completed 60 years of age either on the date of notification or at the time of selection /appointment to the post.

TNPSC recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates have to pay ₹150 as registration fee and pay ₹100 as preliminary examination fee if they are not reserved category candidates.