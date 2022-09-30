TNPSC recruitment: Admit card released for Accounts Officer Level - III Posts
Tamil Nadu Public service commission has released the admit card to the post of Accounts Officer Level - III. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.tnpsc.gov.in.
The computer based examination will be conducted on October 8. Candidates can download the admit card through one time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.
TNPSC recruitment: How to download the admit card
Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the one time Registration tab
Key in your log in ID
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Check and take print out for future reference.