TNPSC recruitment: Apply for Combined Statistical Subordinate Services exam

employment news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 06:46 PM IST

TNPSC has invited online applications for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Exam 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Exam 2022. The application is under way and the last date for the submission of application form is October 14. Candidates can apply online at tnpsc.gov.in.

The application correction window will be active from October19 till October 21. The TNPSC Statistics exam 2022 Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on January 29, 2023.

TNPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 217 vacancies of which 211 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Statistical Investigator, 5 vacancies are for the post of Computor, and 1 vacancies are for the post of Statistical Compiler.

TNPSC recruitment application fee: The registration fee is 150 and the examination fee is 100.

Direct link to apply

TNPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in

Register and create login ID and Password

Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

tnpsc tnpsc.gov.in
