TNPSC recruitment registration for Assistant Jailor posts begins on tnpsc.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Jailor (men) and Assistant Jailor (women) vacancies in the Prisons & Correctional Services Department.

TNPSC Assistant Jailor Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on tnpsc.gov.in and apply.tnpscexams.in. The last date to submit forms is May 11.

Before applying online for TNPSC Assistant Jailor recruitment or any other recruitment conducted by the commission, all candidates must register their basic particulars through one - time online registration system on payment of ₹150. After that, they can proceed to fill the application form.

There are a total of 59 vacancies, of which 54 are for male and five are for female candidates.

To select candidates, the commission will hold a written exam for two papers on July 1.

The lower age limit of candidates for these posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years as on Juy 1, 2023. There is no maximum age limit for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, and BCMs and destitute widows of all castes. No age limit means that the applicants should not have completed 60 years of age either on the date of notification or at the time of selection/ appointment to the post.

For further details, check the notification.

