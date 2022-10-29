TNTET answer key 2022 released at trb.tn.nic.in, here's direct link to check

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the answer key of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 1 on its official website.'

Candidates who have appeared in the TNTET 2022 Paper 1 can download the answer key with the master question paper from the official website of the board at trb.tn.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct Link to check TNTET answer key 2022

The board had conducted the TNTET 2022 Paper 1 computer-based examination from October 14 to 19, 2022.

The question paper along with the candidates response sheet for the exam was issued on October 24, 2022.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before October 31, 2022, until 5:30 pm.

TN TET answer key 2022: How to check

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in

Next, go to TNTET answer key link – ‘Click here for Tentative Key’

Select date and session

The TNTET answer key will appear on screen

Download and take print out for future reference