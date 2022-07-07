Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TNUSRB recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 3552 vacancies

Published on Jul 07, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on July 7 has begin the online application process for Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment 2022. The last date for the submission of online application form is August 15, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

TNUSRB recruitment 2022 vacancy details: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3552 vacancies. Out of these, 2180 vacancies are for police department, 1091 in the investigation department, 161 in the department of prison and corrections and 120 in the department of fire and rescue services.

Candidates have to pay 250 as application fee

TNUSRB PC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Online Application” under Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen 2022

Register and proceed with application process

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference

