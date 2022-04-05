Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TPSC recruitment 2022: 40 vacancies of Assistant Professor on offer

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will commence  online applications for the position of Assistant Professor, Group-A on April 5.
Published on Apr 05, 2022 12:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) on April 5 will begin the online application process for the post of Assistant Professor, Group-A Gazetted, Government (General) Degree Colleges. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TPSC at tpsconline.in till May 4.

TPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies of Assistant Professor.

TPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age is 40 years as on May 4. For candidates from the reserved category, the upper age limit has been relaxed.

TPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category should pay a fee of 400, while candidates from the SC/ST/BPL card holder/PwD category should pay a fee of 350.

TPSC Assistant Professor recruitment: Steps to apply

Visit official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Click on the ‘Online application’

Click on apply link for Assistant Professor

Fill in the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay fee and submit application

Download form and take a printout for future use.

Candidates can check detailed notification below: 

 

