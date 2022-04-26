TRB Tripura Recruitment: Apply for 200 Special Educator posts from tomorrow

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022: Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB) Tripura will begin the application process for Special Educator posts on Wednesday, April 27, at 4 pm. The application process will end at 4 pm on May 5.

Candidates can apply on trb.tripura.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is to fill 200 Special Educator vacancies in Tripura, of which 104 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 34 for SC and 62 for ST.

The upper age of the candidates should be 40 years as on April 11. A relaxation of 5 years will be applicable in the case of SC, ST and PH category candidates.

The examination fee is ₹300 for unreserved category and ₹200 for SC/ST/PH category candidates.

Fifty per cent marks in Graduation or Postgraduation with BEd (Special Education) degree or equivalent from a RCI recognised institution is needed for these posts. Knowledge or Bengali or Kokborok is desirable.

Relaxation of up to 5% in qualifying exam marks will be given to candidates belonging to SC, ST and PH categories.

For more information, check these documents:

<strong>Syllabus</strong>

<strong>Prospectus</strong>

<strong>Notification</strong>

