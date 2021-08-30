Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Tripura Police admit card 2021 for riflemen exam released, direct link
employment news

Tripura Police admit card 2021 for riflemen exam released, direct link

Tripura Police admit card 2021: Tripura Police has released the admit card for the written examination for the post of riflemen (GD) and riflemen (Tradesmen) on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Tripura Police admit card 2021: The outdoor test qualified candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at tripurapolice.gov.in.(cbseit.in)

Tripura Police admit card 2021: Tripura Police has released the admit card for the written examination for the post of riflemen (GD) and riflemen (Tradesmen) on its official website. The outdoor test qualified candidates (both inside and outside the state of Tripura) can download their admit cards from the official website at tripurapolice.gov.in.

The written examination for the mentioned posts is scheduled to be held on September 19.

Direct link to download Tripura Police rifleman exam admit card 2021

"If any candidate fails to download the admit card through this link due to any technical glitch, he/she may send representation with their contact number (WhatsApp facility)/email ID)- aigptsr@tripurapolice.nic.in or may contact directly in the Mobile No. 9612932532 in any working day w.e.f 1000 hrs to 1800 hrs only for the help of download the Admit Card for written examination", reads the notification.

How to download Tripura Police rifleman admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at tripurapolice.gov.in

Click on "Link for downloading Admit Card for Written Exam of TSR IR BNs".

RELATED STORIES

It will direct you to a third-party website.

Key in your credentials and login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tripura police exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Today is last date to apply for post of PA

TNPSC combined geology subordinate service exam 2021: Apply online till Sept 24

Bank of India to recruit supporting staff for RSETI Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone

DRDO-INMAS invites applications for research associate, JRF; know more
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP