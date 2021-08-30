Tripura Police admit card 2021 for riflemen exam released, direct link

Tripura Police admit card 2021: Tripura Police has released the admit card for the written examination for the post of riflemen (GD) and riflemen (Tradesmen) on its official website. The outdoor test qualified candidates (both inside and outside the state of Tripura) can download their admit cards from the official website at tripurapolice.gov.in.

The written examination for the mentioned posts is scheduled to be held on September 19.

Direct link to download Tripura Police rifleman exam admit card 2021

"If any candidate fails to download the admit card through this link due to any technical glitch, he/she may send representation with their contact number (WhatsApp facility)/email ID)- aigptsr@tripurapolice.nic.in or may contact directly in the Mobile No. 9612932532 in any working day w.e.f 1000 hrs to 1800 hrs only for the help of download the Admit Card for written examination", reads the notification.

How to download Tripura Police rifleman admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at tripurapolice.gov.in

Click on "Link for downloading Admit Card for Written Exam of TSR IR BNs".

It will direct you to a third-party website.

Key in your credentials and login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.