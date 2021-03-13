Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2373 UGT, GT posts till March 14

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Tripura Teachers’ Recruitment Board has invited online applications for the recruitment of Under Graduate Teacher ( for classes 1-5), and Graduate Teacher (for classes 6-8) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at trb.tripura.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021, until 4 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2373 vacancies, out of which, 1154 vacancies are for undergraduate teachers, and 1219 for graduate teachers.

Age limit:

"Up to 40 years as on 10.03.2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST/PwD and the Government servant provided get that Government servants belonging to SC/ST/PwD category shall not relaxation over and above the general relaxation of 5 years available to them. The upper age limit is also relaxable for Ex-serviceman (E.SM) as per norm," reads the official website

Educational Qualification:

Under Graduate Teacher: A candidate applying for the post should have passed a senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education OR senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR Graduation and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks or Graduation (Relaxed Qualification as per MHRD Notification and Passed Tripura-Teachers' Eligibility Test (T-TET) paper-2 and obtained certificate issued by TRBT.

Graduate: A candidate applying for the post must have completed his/her graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor Degree in Education (B.Ed.) or Graduation with at least 45% marks and Bachelor in Education in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard or Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 4 - years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.) or Graduation (Relaxed Qualification as per MHRD Notification and Passed Tripura-Teachers' Eligibility Test (T-TET) paper-2 and obtained the certificate issued by TRBT.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: