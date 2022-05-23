TS Police Driver Recruitment: Apply for 225 posts on tsplrb.in

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has notified 225 vacancies of ‘Driver Operator’ in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department.

Eligible candidates can apply online on tslprb.in. The last date for submitting applications is May 26.

OC and BC Candidates with local status of Telangana State applying for the post have to pay a fee of ₹800. SC and ST Candidates who are local to Telangana State have to pay ₹400. All other candidates will have to pay ₹800.

The registration process includes following steps:

Registration using mobile phone as User ID Select the Post(s) for which he wants to apply Note the fee that has to be paid depending on the posts chosen Payment of fee Fill Part-I of the Application Scan and Upload copy of passport photograph and specimen signature Submit the application form

There is no Preliminary Written Test for the Post…Candidates have to visit the website www.tslprb.in again for uploading the Part-II Application along with scanned copies of the following Certificates /Documents. Dates will be intimated through press release," reads the notification.

Click here for the notification and application form.