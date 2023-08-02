TS TET 2023 notification released; application begins at tstet.cgg.gov.in, get link

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has begun the application process for TS TET 2023 today, August 1. The last date for the submission of the application form is August 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

TS TET 2023 notification released; application begins at tstet.cgg.gov.in

The TS TET 2023 examination will be conducted on September 15 from 9:30 noon to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The TS TET 2023 admit card will be released on September 9.

Important dates:

TS TET 2023 application process started on August 2

Last date for the submission of the application form is August 16

TS TET 2023 admit card will be released on September 9

TS TET 2023 exam will be conducted on September 15

TS TET results will be announced on September 27

The TS-TET will consist of two papers: Paper I is for those who want to teach students in classes I to V, and Paper II is for those who want to teach students in grades VI through VIII. Anyone who wants to teach either class I to V or classes VI through VIII must take both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

TS TET 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹400 for paper 1 or paper II or for both ( paper I and paper II).

TS TET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the application link

Fill out the application form

Proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below: