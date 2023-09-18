TS TRT recruitment 2023: Registration process to begin on September 20 for 5089 posts

The Directorate of School Education, Telangana has invited applications for the Telangana Teacher Recruitment Test 2023. The application process will commence on September 20 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana Teacher Recruitment Test 2023: Apply Now for 5089 Teaching Vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The Teacher recruitment test will be conducted to fill vacancies of TeacherAssistants, Language Pandits, and Physical Education Teachers.

TS TRT recruitment 2023 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5089 posts teachers posts.

TS TRT recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000. Candidates who will appear for multiple posts have to pay ₹1000 for each post.

TS TRT recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the application link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

