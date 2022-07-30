TSLPRB Telangana Police SCT SI hall ticket for written exam out on tslprb.in

TS Police SI Hall Ticket: Telangana Sate Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPFB) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the preliminary written exam of Sub-Inspector (SCT) posts. Candidates can go to tslprb.in and download TS Police SI hall ticket 2022.

Candidates need to use their application number and password to download hall tickets. The link will be available till midnight of August 5.

“Candidates whose Hall Tickets could not be downloaded may send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006,” TSLPRB said.

The written test for 554 SCT SI Civil and equivalent posts, will take place on August 7, from 11 am to 1 pm.

After downloading hall tickets, candidates need to take a printout of the same, preferably on A4 size paper and in colour.

“Once the printout is taken, Candidates have to affix (with gum / adhesive – do not use staples / pins) their passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with their Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of Preliminary Written Test and Admission to Examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centers without proper Hall Tickets,” TSLPRB said.

TS Police SI admit card link

