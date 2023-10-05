Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / TSLPRB TS Police Constable final result out, 15,750 candidates qualify

TSLPRB TS Police Constable final result out, 15,750 candidates qualify

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 05, 2023 11:11 AM IST

A total of 15,750 candidates have been selected against 16,604 notified vacancies, TSLPRB said.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced final result of the recruitment drive for SCT PC and other equivalent vacancies. Candidates can check it on tslprb.in. The list of candidates and cut-offs are also available.

TSLPRB TS Police Constable final result announced (tslprb.in)

A total of 15,750 candidates have been selected against 16,604 notified vacancies, TSLPRB said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Selection to 100 vacancies of SCT PC (Driver) in PTO and 225 vacancies of Driver Operator in TS DR & Fire Services Department will be issued separately in due course, it added.

The appointment is subject to the result of the character and antecedents verification, meaning verification of genuineness of submitted certificates, medical examination and outcome of any pending court cases, the board said.

For this purpose, they have to fill an attestation form in a web template which will be available on the login tab from October 7 to 10.

After filling the attestation form digitally, candidates have to take 3 copies of neat and legible printouts of the filled form on A4 sized papers and each page on a different paper, complete all the formalities, affix photo and signature and get certification from a gazetted officer.

They have to submit it on October 12 and 13 as per the schedule mentioned in the notification.

For more details, visit the official website.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive tslprb.in results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP