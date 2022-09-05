Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022: 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer on offer

TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022: 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer on offer

employment news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 07:41 PM IST

TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022: Apply for 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer posts from September 22.

TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022: 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer on offer(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services. The application process will commence from September 22 and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 15.

TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1540 posts of Assistant Executive Engineer in various Engineering Services.

Vacancies:

AEE(Civil) in PR & RD Dept.,(Mission Bhagiratha): 302

AEE(Civil) in PR & RD Dept: 211

AEE (Civil) in MA & UD-PH: 147

AEE (Civil) in T.W. De pt: 15

AEE in I&CAD Dept: 704

AEE (Mechanical) in I&CAD (GWD): 3

AEE (Civil) in TR & B: 145

AEE (Electrical)) in TR & B: 13

TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should be between 18 to 44 years as on July 1 2022.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tspsc jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP