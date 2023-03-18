TSPSC cancels 3 more recruitment exams, announces fresh date for Group 1 Prelims

Two days after cancellation of the Engineering recruitment examination, Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday announced that three more examinations have been cancelled. This time, the three cancelled exams were for a total of 2,096 vacancies.

TSPSC Paper Leak Row: 3 more exams, including group 1 prelims, cancelled(Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

The cancelled exams are: Group 1 services prelims exam held on October 16, 2022 (for 503 vacancies), Assistant Executive Engineers exam which was held on January 22 for 1,540 posts and the Divisional Accounts Officer(Works) Grade-II test for 53 vacancies, which took place on February 26.

The Group 1 Prelims exam will now take place on June 11 and fresh dates for the other two exams will be announced later, TSPSC said.

These exams have been cancelled based on the report of Special Investigation Team (SIT) and internal enquiry conducted by the commission, it added.

On March 15, TSPSC announced cancellation of the recruitment exam for Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical Officer posts in various engineering departments, owing to paper leak.

The test was held on March 5 to fill 835 vacancies.