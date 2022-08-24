TSPSC Recruitment 2022: 27 teaching posts notified, apply from Sept 6

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has notified vacancies for the recruitment to the posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in Forest College Research Institute, Mulugu in the State of Telangana. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies online on the official website tspsc.gov.in when the application window opens.

The application window will open from September 6, 2022. The last date to submit the online applications is September 27, 2022 till 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 27 vacancies, out of which, 2 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 4 are for the post of Associate Professor and 21 are for the post of Assistant Professor.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 61 years of age. The online application processing fee is Rs.500. The fee can be paid in online mode only.

Minimum Academic Score for shortlisting for interview for Professor is 120 and for Associate Professor is 75 in Forest College and Research Institute, Mulugu.

For required qualifications, detailed eligibility criteria and other details. See the official notification here.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of the commission tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link for the professor, assistant professor and associate professor posts.

Apply for the desired posts and fill in the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

