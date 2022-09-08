TSPSC recruitment 2022: Application begins for 181 extension officer posts

TSPSC recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment for the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the state of Telangana. Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply for the vacancies and submission of fee is September 29, 2022 upto 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 181 vacancies for the post of Extension officer.

The Commission is likely to conduct the objective type examination in the month of December 2022.The commission will announce the exact date later. Candidates can download the admit cards 7 days prior to the examination.

The exam will be conducted either through Computer based recruitment test (CBTT) or Offline OMR based examination.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 44 years of age. Relaxation is available in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

The application processing fee is Rs. 200 and examination fee is Rs.80.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in

Click on the candidate registration link

Register and login

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON