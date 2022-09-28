TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Application for 833 AE, JTO, other posts begins

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started the application process for Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical Officer posts in various Engineering departments in the state. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts on tspsc.gov.in up to October 21 (5 pm). Candidates can apply using the link given here.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 833 vacancies of the said posts.

Selection of candidates for these posts will be made through an examination (objective type) which is likely to take place in January/February, 2023. The exam will be either online or offline. Exact date of the exam will be announced later and hall tickets will be issued 7 days ahead of the exam.

Eligibility criteria for each post is different. For specific details, candidates can refer to the notification below.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: Apply here

TSPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply for AE, JTO, other posts on tspsc.gov.in

Go to tspsc.gov.in Click on 'New Registration (OTR). Register and get your login details. Now, click on the link to apply for the post of AE. Login, fill the form, upload documents and pay the required fee. Once done, take a printout of the final page.

The lower age limit for these posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is 44 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given as per government rules.

For more details, check the notification below:

