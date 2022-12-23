Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TSPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 185 Assistant Surgeon post from Dec 30

Published on Dec 23, 2022 06:12 PM IST

TSPSC recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 185 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (CLASS-A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in the State of Telangana. The application process will commence on December 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 19. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TSPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in.

The examination (objective type) is scheduled to take place on March 15 and 16 of 2023. Hall Tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 185 posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (CLASS-A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in the State of Telangana.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates' age should be between 18 to 44 years old.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: All candidate is required to pay a processing fee of 200 and a fee for the examination of 120, respectively.

