TSSPDCL to recruit 1553 Junior Lineman posts, registration begins March 8

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) will recruit candidates for Junior Lineman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TSSPDCL at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in. The registration will begin on March 8, 2023 and will end on March 28, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 1553 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: March 8, 2023

Closing date of application: March 28, 2023

Application edit facility: From April 1 to April 4, 2023

Hall tickets download: April 24, 2023

Date of exam: April 30, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must possess SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 35 years.

Application Fees

Each Candidate/Applicant must pay Rs.200/- towards Online Application Processing Fee. This apart, the applicants have to pay Rs.120/- towards Examination Fee. However, the Applicants belonging to SC/ST/BC Communities and applicants belonging to EWS are exempted from payment of examination fee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Detailed Notification Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON