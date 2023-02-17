Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 17, 2023 04:24 PM IST

TSSPDCL will recruit candidates for 1553 Junior Lineman posts. The registration process will begin on March 8, 2023.

TSSPDCL to recruit 1553 Junior Lineman posts, registration begins March 8
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) will recruit candidates for Junior Lineman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TSSPDCL at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in. The registration will begin on March 8, 2023 and will end on March 28, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1553 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: March 8, 2023
  • Closing date of application: March 28, 2023
  • Application edit facility: From April 1 to April 4, 2023
  • Hall tickets download: April 24, 2023
  • Date of exam: April 30, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must possess SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 35 years.

Application Fees

Each Candidate/Applicant must pay Rs.200/- towards Online Application Processing Fee. This apart, the applicants have to pay Rs.120/- towards Examination Fee. However, the Applicants belonging to SC/ST/BC Communities and applicants belonging to EWS are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Detailed Notification Here 

