TTD to recruit for AEE and Civil Assistant Surgeon posts, details here

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, TTD will recruit for AEE and Civil Assistant Surgeon posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for AEE posts through the official website of TTD at ttd-recruitment.aptonline.in. The last date to apply for AEE posts is December 19, 2023.

TTD to recruit for AEE and Civil Assistant Surgeon posts

To recruit Civil Assistant Surgeons, TTD will conduct walk in interview on November 29, 2023 at 11 am in SVETA Building, Tirupati. The recruitment will be on contract basis for a period of one year to work in the TTD Hospitals Tirumala / Tirupati.



Vacancy Details

Civil Assistant Surgeons: 8 posts

AEE (Electrical): 4 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Civil Assistant Surgeons: Candidates must have passed the e MBBS degree of a University Recognized by UGC.

AEE Electrical: Candidates must possess B.E Degree (Electrical or Electronics of a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution recognized by the University Grant Commission or an equivalent qualification. For other government jobs, click here

Age Limit

Civil Assistant Surgeons: As per G.O.Ms.No.105 , dt: 27-09-2021

AEE Electrical: The upper age limit is 42 years as on the 1st July of notification year.

Selection Process

Civil Assistant Surgeons: Out of the total 100 marks, 80% Marks will be allocated against marks obtained in the qualifying examination. Up to 10 marks @ 1.0 mark per each completed year after completion of internship along with requisite qualification and 5% marks will be on their experience of working in reputed Hospitals and 5% performance in interview.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TTD.