UCIL invites applications to recruit experienced degree, diploma civil engineers

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications to recruit two Assistant Superintendents (Civil) and four Supervisors (Civil). 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications to recruit two Assistant Superintendents (Civil) and four Supervisors (Civil). The UCIL has invited applications from experienced degree and diploma civil engineers who are or are below 30 years and 35 years, respectively as on October 25. 

The application forms are available on the official website of the UCIL. The last date for submission of application forms is October 25.

“Typed application giving full details as per the prescribed ‘Application Format’ along with a recent passport size photograph, self attested copies of matriculation certificate for date of birth and all relevant documents such as educational qualifications, experience, caste certificate and Medical Certificate applicable for physically handicapped candidates only should reach to the Gen.Manager(Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP),” the UCIL has informed applicants.

The detailed address for communication is given in the job notice.

The recruitment of assistant superintendents will be purely on contract basis for one year with a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.61360.

The recruitment of supervisor (civil) will be for a period of one year with a consolidated monthly remuneration of 46020. 

