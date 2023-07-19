Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applictaions for General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and othe posts. The applictaion process is underway and the dedline for the submission of the application form is August 18. Candidates can check the notification on the official website at ucil.gov.in.

UCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for Group A and Group B posts till Aug 18

UCIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 122 vacancies of Group A and Group B posts.

UCIL recruitment 2023 application fee: Applicants in the General (UR), EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories must pay application fees of ₹500. All application fees are exempted for candidates who fall under the SC/ST/PwBD/Female categories, as well as for internal UCIL candidates.

UCIL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can download the application form through the official website at ucil.gov.in. Candidates have to submit the application form inthe prescribed format along with all the required documents to the following address:

General Manager (Instrumentation/Personnel & IRs./Corporate Planning) Uranium Corporation of India Limited, (A Government of India Enterprise) P.O. Jaduguda Mines, Distt.- Singhbhum East,JHARKHAND-832 102.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.