UCO Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for Consultant and Chief Risk Officer posts at ucobank.com
UCO Bank has invited applications for Consultant and Chief Risk Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 10, 2023.
Read below for eligibility, vacancy details, selection process and other information.
Vacancy Details
- Chief Risk Officer: 1 post
- Consultant: 1 post
Eligibility Criteria
- Chief Risk Officer: Graduation degree with Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals or Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute.
- Consultant: Post Graduate in IT/ Computer Science /Statistics / Information System.
Age Limit
- Chief Risk Officer: The age limit should be between 40 years to 57 years of age.
- Consultant: The age limit should be below 62 years.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of preliminary screening and shortlisting on the basis of qualifications, suitability and experience. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview for final selection.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹1000+180(GST) =1180/-. Candidates shall pay the fees/ through Internet Banking /NEFT/RTGS (Non-Refundable) to the account number mentioned in the notification. More government jobs here
Where to send applications
The filled-up application form along with other documents should be sent to General Manager, UCO Bank, Head Office, 4th Floor, H. R. M Department, 10, BTM Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700 001 before the last date of applications. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCO Bank.