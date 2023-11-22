UCO Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for Consultant and Chief Risk Officer posts at ucobank.com

UCO Bank has invited applications for Consultant and Chief Risk Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 10, 2023.

UCO Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for Consultant and Chief Risk Officer posts

Read below for eligibility, vacancy details, selection process and other information.

Vacancy Details

Chief Risk Officer: 1 post

Consultant: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Chief Risk Officer: Graduation degree with Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals or Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute.

Consultant: Post Graduate in IT/ Computer Science /Statistics / Information System.

Age Limit

Chief Risk Officer: The age limit should be between 40 years to 57 years of age.

Consultant: The age limit should be below 62 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary screening and shortlisting on the basis of qualifications, suitability and experience. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview for final selection.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000+180(GST) =1180/-. Candidates shall pay the fees/ through Internet Banking /NEFT/RTGS (Non-Refundable) to the account number mentioned in the notification. More government jobs here

Where to send applications

The filled-up application form along with other documents should be sent to General Manager, UCO Bank, Head Office, 4th Floor, H. R. M Department, 10, BTM Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700 001 before the last date of applications. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCO Bank.