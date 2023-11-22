UCO Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for Consultant and Chief Risk Officer posts at ucobank.com

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Nov 22, 2023 01:49 PM IST

UCO Bank will recruit candidates for Consultant and Chief Risk Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at ucobank.com.

UCO Bank has invited applications for Consultant and Chief Risk Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 10, 2023.

Read below for eligibility, vacancy details, selection process and other information.

Vacancy Details

  • Chief Risk Officer: 1 post
  • Consultant: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

  • Chief Risk Officer: The age limit should be between 40 years to 57 years of age.
  • Consultant: The age limit should be below 62 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary screening and shortlisting on the basis of qualifications, suitability and experience. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview for final selection.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000+180(GST) =1180/-. Candidates shall pay the fees/ through Internet Banking /NEFT/RTGS (Non-Refundable) to the account number mentioned in the notification. More government jobs here

Where to send applications

The filled-up application form along with other documents should be sent to General Manager, UCO Bank, Head Office, 4th Floor, H. R. M Department, 10, BTM Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700 001 before the last date of applications. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCO Bank.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
