Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for Private Secretary & other posts
employment news

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for Private Secretary & other posts

UIDAI to recruit candidates for Private Secretary and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UIDAI on uidai.gov.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 03:43 PM IST
UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for Private Secretary & other posts(AFP)

Unique Identification Authority of India, UIDAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Private Secretary and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of UIDAI on uidai.gov.in. The last date to apply for posts is till September 23, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organization. The recruitment for the posts mentioned below will be on deputation (Foreign Service tesm) basis for appointment at various regional offices from amongst the suitable and eligible officers. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Private Secretary 7 Posts 
Deputy Director 3 Posts 
Section Officer 3 Posts
Assistant Accounts Officer 2 Posts 
RELATED STORIES

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the Detailed Notification available here for eligibility criteria that includes educational qualification and age limit.

Other Details 

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form to the mentioned address on the official notification of each place. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of UIDAI. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uidai sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 259 Project Engineer & other posts 

JKPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 assistant professor posts, details here

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021: Application process begins today

UBI SO Recruitment 2021: Application process for 347 posts ends today
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP