UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1455 posts begins on December 12 at ukmssb.org

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board, UKMSSB has invited applications for Nursing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 1455 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on December 12 and will end on January 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for Unreserved/ OBC category is ₹300/-, for EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwBD category, the application fees is ₹150/-. The application fees will have to be paid through online mode.

How to apply

Visit the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org.

Click on apply now link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKMSSB.

Detailed Notification Here

