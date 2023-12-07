Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1455 posts begins on December 12 at ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1455 posts begins on December 12 at ukmssb.org

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 07, 2023 05:55 PM IST

UKMSSB will recruit candidates for Nursing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply from December 12 onwards.

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board, UKMSSB has invited applications for Nursing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 1455 posts in the organization.

UKMSSB to recruit for 1455 Nursing Officer posts, details here (HT file)

The registration process will begin on December 12 and will end on January 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for Unreserved/ OBC category is 300/-, for EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwBD category, the application fees is 150/-. The application fees will have to be paid through online mode.

How to apply

  • Visit the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org.
  • Click on apply now link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once registration is done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKMSSB.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP