UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1455 Nursing officer posts from Dec 12
1455 Nursing officer posts vacant in UKMSSB, application process starts on December 12.
Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has notified vacancies for 1455 Nursing officer posts. The application process will commence on December 12 and the last date for the submission of the application form is January 1, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org.
UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1455 Nursing Officer posts.
UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age 21 to 42 years as on July 1, 2023.
UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for unreserved and other backward classes. For the economically weaker section, Scheduled clast and scheduled tribe the application fee is Rs150.
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the website of the UKMSSB at ukmssb.org
On the homepage, "Apply Online"
Register and proceed with the application form
Pay your application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Candidates can check the UKMSSB recruitment notification here