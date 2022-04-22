Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UKPSC JE admit card 2022 released on ukpsc.gov.in, direct link

UKPSC JE exam 2022 is scheduled for May 7 to 10, 2022. The date sheet has been published on the official website of the commission.
Published on Apr 22, 2022 11:30 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released admit cards for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination, 2022. Candidates can go to ukpsc.gov.in to download their admit cards.

Here is the direct link to download UKPSC JE admit card 2022

UKPSC JE admit card 2022 direct link

How to download UKPSC JE admit card 2022

  1. Go to ukpsc.gov.in.
  2. Under the recent updates section, click on the UKPSC JE admit card link.
  3. Login with email ID and password/application number and date of birth/name, father's name and date of birth.
  4. Submit the details and download the admit card on the next window.
  5. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Here is the official notification for UKPSC Junior Engineer admit card:

