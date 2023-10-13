UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1097 JE posts from October 14

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has notified vacancies for 1097 Junior Engineer posts. The application process will commence on October 14 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

Important dates:

Uttarakhand PSC notifies 1097 Junior Engineer vacancies, apply online from Oct 14 to Nov 3

Application begins on: October 14

Application ends on: November 3

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1097 Junior Engineer posts.

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload photo and signature

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the short notice below:

