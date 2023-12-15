UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor posts at ukpscnet.in
UKPSC Recruitment 2023: 91 vacancies for Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor posts.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) begins the application process for the Government Dairy Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor Examination- 2023. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ukpscnet.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is January 3.
UKPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 91 vacancies of Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor posts.
UKPSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 42 years for the post of Government Milk Supervisor. For the post of sugarcane supervisor, the candidates should be between the age of 21 to 42 years.
UKPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The fee for applicants from the general/OBC/EWS category is ₹172.30, while the charge for applicants from the SC/ST category is ₹82.30. PWD candidates have to pay ₹22 as an application fee.
UKPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply
Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Next, click on the apply link for “Government Dairy Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor Examination- 2023”
Register and proceed with the application
Login to the account and fill in the application form.
Upload photo and signature
Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.