UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today for 137 posts at psc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023 on September 29, 2023. Candidates who want to apply online for RO/ARO exam can do it through the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today for 137 posts

The application form correction window will open on October 5 and will close on October 14, 2023. Candidates can make changes in the application form within these dates. This recruitment drive will fill up 137 posts in the organisation.

UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Click on UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself first and then login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹222 for general category, ₹222 for Uttarakhand OBC category, ₹102 for Uttarakhand SC/ST category. The payment of fees should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UKPSC.

